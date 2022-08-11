Diablo Cody's Lisa Frankenstein Adds Four To Cast

Diablo Cody's new horror script Lisa Frankenstein has added four to its cast as production has been rolling this summer. Directed by Zelda Williams, Kathryn Newton (Freaky) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) are set to star. Today, Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher), Liza Soberano (Alone/Together), Joe Chrest (Stranger Things) and Henry Eikenberry (The Crowded Room) were announced to also be in the film, which is being released by Focus Features. Deadline had the news of the actors joining the cast.

Diablo Cody Returns To Horror

"Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows an unpopular high school student (Newton) who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse (Sprouse) during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams, using the broken tanning bed in her garage. Mason Novick is producing for MXN Entertainment, alongside his frequent collaborator Diablo Cody, with Jeffrey Lampert serving as executive producer. Michelle Momplaisir is overseeing the project for Focus Features, which will distribute the film in the U.S. Universal Pictures International will serve as its international distributor."

This actually sounds really good, and right up Cody's alley. Say what you will about Jennifer's body, and many have, but there is no denying that, if nothing else, Diablo Cody touched a nerve with that horror script, so it is cool to see her return. That cast is fantastic as well. Newton is a star, and I will watch anything Carla Gugino decides to be in. You know what this reminds me of? Warm Bodies. Taking a horror film and putting a unique twist on it, trying to cross genres. In fact, unless they change some things, Sprouse may well be more zombie than Frankenstein.

Lisa Frankenstein is in production now. More on this one as we find it out, as this is sure to be one to keep an eye on.