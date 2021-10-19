Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Trailer Drops, Out On Disney+ December 3rd

Diary of a Wimpy Kid will have a new animated film drop on Disney+ on December 3rd, and this morning the trailer for the film debuted. The film will be based on the first Diary of a Wimpy Kid book by author Jeff Kinney. It is directed by Swinton Scott and written and produced by Kinney. The film features the voices of Brady Noon, Ethan William Childress, and Chris Diamantopoulos, and many more. 20th Century Fox had released four previous films based on the books. You can see the new trailer for the film below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Diary of a Wimpy Kid | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKhCPUa-glo)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Synopsis

"The first book in Jeff Kinney's worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure film. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg's lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right. Directed by Swinton Scott and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, the film features the voices of Brady Noon as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress as Rowley Jefferson, and Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Heffley."

I showed this to my daughter, and she ran through the house excited if that gives you an idea of how big this film is going to be on Disney+. Look for Diary of a Wimpy Kid on there on December 3rd.