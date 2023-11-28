Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Clip, Movies | Tagged: alan rickman, bruce willis, die hard

Die Hard Is Returning To Theaters On December 8th

Die Hard returns to theaters on December 8th, so those who think it is a Christmas film can see it on the big screen this holiday season.

Die Hard is a Christmas movie (that's right, I said it) and one of the best ones at that. So, it is smart that they announced today that the action classic is returning to theaters on December 8th. Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza wrote the film, based on the 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp. It of course stars Bruce Willis as NYPD officer John McClane, Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber, Alexander Godunov as Karl, Bonnie Bedelia as Holly Gennaro-McClane, Reginald VelJohnson as Al Powell, Paul Gleason as Dwayne T. Robinson, De'voreaux White as Argyle, William Atherton as Richard Thornburg, Clarence Gilyard as Theo, Hart Bochner as Harry Ellis, and James Shigeta as Joseph Yoshinobu Takagi. Die Hard is directed by John McTiernan. Tickets are on sale now.

Die Hard On The Big Screen

New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise and everyone in it. Very soon, McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages — but him.

I know this argument will never end, but my family has always watched and enjoyed Die Hard on Christmas, and we will continue doing so. It will be a ton of fun seeing this on the big screen again, even in a theater of people who may not agree that this is, in fact a Christmas film. They are wrong, but they are entitled to their opinion. They should put the second one in theaters and make this a Christmas double feature, come to think of it.

