Director Andy Muschietti Provides An Update To The Brave And The Bold

Director Andy Muschietti says The Brave and the Bold has "been postponed a bit" as he works on other projects.

Article Summary Director Andy Muschietti confirms a delay for The Brave and the Bold as he prioritizes other projects.

The Brave and the Bold will introduce Batman and the Bat-family to DC fans, featuring Damian Wayne as Robin.

The film draws inspiration from the comic series, exploring a unique father-son dynamic between Bruce and Damian.

After The Flash's underwhelming release, anticipation for Muschietti's Batman project has notably lessened.

Between the release of Creature Commandos and the first trailer for Superman finally coming out, people are excited about DC projects again. There are a bunch in varying levels of development because history keeps on repeating itself. One of those projects that was announced with the initial crop is The Brave and the Bold, which actually has a director. However, that doesn't mean it's any further along than other projects. Director Andy Muschietti was hired to direct The Brave and the Bold in June 2023, but it's been all quiet on the Western front ever since. He was recently on the California Secreta podcast and was asked about the timeline of the project. Muschietti replied, "I'm now writing a science fiction movie that I would like to do… Batman is a project that's been postponed a bit. So there could be another film before it, possibly that one." So it sounds like he has some other things he'd like to complete before taking on Batman, which isn't a bad thing. As we have said so many times, nothing good comes from a rushed production.

The Brave and the Bold Brings A New Batman To The DC Universe

The Brave and the Bold was one of the first big projects that was announced in the first round of DC projects that was announced in January 2023. James Gunn said that the project would introduce not only Batman to the DC Universe but "the Bat-family" and specifically the Damian Wayne version of Robin. Damian is the biological son of Bruce and is described by Gunn as "our favorite Robin," "a little son of a bitch," an "assassin" and a "murderer." The movie will follow the plotline where Bruce is unaware of Damian existence until Damian is ten years old, and it will come, "It's a very strange sort of father-son story about the two of them," according to Gunn. It will be inspired by the comic series of the same name, and in June 2023, it was announced that director Andy Muschietti would be helming the project. Before The Flash was released, that probably sounded like a good idea, but after that, the film became one of the biggest bombs in recent memory,y and that is saying something: people were suddenly a lot less excited about this project.

