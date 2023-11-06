Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: "Army of the Dead", netflix, Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, zack snyder

Rebel Moon & Army Of The Dead Share A Universe: A SnyderVerse Emerges

Zack Snyder has confirmed that Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead do share a universe. Maybe we could call it something like, a SnyderVerse?

Back in August, there were some grumblings that there could be some crossover between Zack Snyder's upcoming science fiction epic Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead, released in 2021. However, the crossover made it sound like it would be incidental at best, and no one would actually be confirming a universe of shared movies by Zack Snyder, a SnyderVerse if you will. However, it sounds like the connections are a little more direct, and now Snyder is just outright confirming that all of these movies take place in the same universe, though the current connection is through a piece of media that hasn't been released. Snyder explained to Total Film that it's the unreleased Amy of the Dead animated series that bridges these two films.

"Army of the Dead has a pretty vast mythology that never made it into the movie," says Snyder. "There's actually a character from Rebel Moon in the Army of the Dead animated series that we never did. … At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across. In Rebel Moon, they're in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So it's definitely a shared universe."

Snyder went on to say that the show, reportedly titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, was very close to being completed, saying, "We did all the scripts and the animatics, and all the voices are recorded. So you could watch it, even in its crazy animatic form – you can watch the whole run." So, he's essentially saying there is a rough cut of the show that exists, a SnyderCut, if you will. It's unclear what will happen with the animated show and if we will ever see that crossover in any form of media. We do have more shows, podcasts, and comics on the way, so maybe that connection will make its way into those other forms of media. A SnyderVerse does exist over on Netflix, though; that's pretty cool; maybe people should make that like a hashtag or something.

Rebel Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd, 2023.

