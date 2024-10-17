Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged:

Disney Has Greenlit A Prince Charming Movie With Paul King Directing

Disney has reportedly greenlit a film focusing on Prince Charming. Paul King, who directed Wonka and the Paddington films, will direct.

Article Summary Disney gives green light to a Prince Charming movie, helmed by Paul King of Paddington and Wonka fame.

The film, not linked to Cinderella, sees King co-write with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.

Disney continues trend of spin-offs, echoing past successes like Cruella.

King's successful track record suggests potential for the movie to avoid disappointment.

Disney is going to Disney, and this is about the Disney thing we've seen in a hot minute. In today's edition of "Who asked for this and who is this even for," Deadline learned that Disney is reportedly working on a film that centers around Prince Charming. Paul King, the director behind the Paddington films and Wonka, is directing the film and is co-writing the script with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker. We don't have any other plot details at the moment, but "insiders do add that the film will not specifically be linked to Cinderella."

Disney has been doing this a lot in the last decade or two. In the 90s, they made many sequels to their animated films. These days, it's either live-action remakes or spin-off films focusing on characters you wouldn't ever think would merit a solo movie. Cruella is one of the entries on this list, but it's also one of those films that worked weirdly, even if it was a mess. Disney will keep making them as long as the movies keep making money.

However, much in the same way, we all side-eyed the absolute hell out of Wonka until quite literally the moment the movie came out; if there is any reason to have faith in a Prince Charming movie, it's Paul King. King seems to have a real special touch when it comes to adapting material and really bringing out the heart in stories. After Wonka did so well at Warner Bros. and the ongoing praise the Paddington movies continue to get, King probably had a lot of offers on the table, and the fact that he took this one out of all of them could be at least one reason to believe this film won't be a complete dumpster fire. We'll have to see what ends up happening; it wouldn't be the first time a film seemed to quietly fade into the background.

