Haunted Mansion Synopsis, Official Logo Revealed By Disney

Haunted Mansion returns to theaters on March 10, 2023, and today Disney is celebrating Halfway To Halloween by revealing the synopsis and official logo for the new film. Justin Simien is directing, and the film stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, and Danny DeVito, among others. The script is by D.V. DeVincentis, Katie Dippold, and Guillermo del Toro. This is the second film based on the ride, as the original starred Eddie Murphy and was released in 2002.

The Haunted Mansion Synopsis

"In this mysterious adventure, a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito)." The Haunted Mansion has been a happy haunt for all to visit since opening at Disneyland in 1969 and Disney World in 1971. Think about how many little horror fans had their first brush with spooks and frights on that ride. My little one was terrified of it when she rode it the first time a couple of years ago, but now we walk around the house quoting all the ride dialogue and dancing to Grin Grinning Ghosts all the time. It truly is one of the most iconic rides in the world, and there are so many directions that Disney could go to with a film here.

I think focusing on the mansion itself is key. The popular ghosts and ghouls inside are secondary; the biggest and most important character of all is the Haunted Mansion itself. If Disney is willing to go a smidge darker and have a group of people trapped in the mansion overnight or something like that, this could be one of the great horror films of the last 20 years. Sorry, I am getting ahead of myself, I just love the mythology and the ride so much I want to see them do it justice. Thankfully, Simien is a gifted storyteller, and the Mansion could not be in better hands.