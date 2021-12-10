Disney Releases the First Details and Concept Art for Strange World

The final Disney animated film of 2021, Encanto, came out last month, and now animation nuts get to start looking forward to 2022. We already know a little bit about what Pixar is up to with Turning Red and Lightyear already having art, summaries, and trailers coming out. We know that 20th Century Studios is finally releasing The Bob's Burgers Movie next year as well, but we didn't know anything about Disney Animation proper. Yesterday, Disney sent out a press release about their next animated feature called Strange World. We don't know too much about this movie aside from what the press release says and the one piece of concept art we got, but it does reunite director Don Hall and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen after their work on the underrated Raya and the Last Dragon that was released earlier this year. We're still eleven months away from this movie getting released, so we probably won't learn much more about this one for a while, but that piece of concept art does look pretty cool.

The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. According to director Don Hall, "Strange World" is a nod to pulp magazines—popular fiction from the first half of the 20th century that was printed on inexpensive wood pulp paper. "I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up," he said. "They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They've been a huge inspiration for 'Strange World.'" Helmed by Hall (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Raya and the Last Dragon") and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer "Raya and the Last Dragon"), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Tangled"), "Strange World" releases November 23, 2022.