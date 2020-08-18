Disney Shares a New Mulan Teaser Ahead of its Streaming Debut

In terms of massive gambles, this might be one of the biggest ones in terms of 2020. Universal took a chance on Trolls World Tour when they put that movie on VOD, but that movie didn't have the massive budget that Mulan has to make up. That doesn't mean that people are overly thrilled about the business model that Disney has put forward for the new movie. There have been plenty of people complaining about the fact that $30 plus a subscription is too much for a VOD movie, but it seems more like a permanent rental than anything else. If you purchase Mulan, you own the film until your subscription ends. Disney has a lot of money to make up for with a massive $200 million dollar budget plus marketing to make up for. We have to remember that Mulan had gone through most of its marketing budget before it was delayed back in March. There is a chance that this movie needs to make as much as $400-$500 million just to break even. Disney dropped a new teaser for the film today to help try and get people to look into the movie.

Whether this little experiment works or not, it's kind of a shame that the testing ground is a massive blockbuster with a POC cast directed by a woman. If this fails, it won't just be a failure in terms of the PVOD idea, but a failure for female and POC fronted movies even if the delays and failure might have nothing to do with it being a female-fronted or POC movie. For families, which are the people that Disney ultimately markets to, $30 for a new release isn't that much money. However, it's the people that live alone or with one other person that they are going to have a harder time convincing to shell out $30 for this release. We'll very much have to see how this goes.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father

Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Yoson An, Xana Tang, Jason Scott Lee, and Ron Yuan. It will stream to Disney+ as a PVOD purchase on September 4th.