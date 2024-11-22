Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

First Poster For The Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Has Been Released

Disney has released the official poster for the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, which will be released on May 23, 2025.

To say that people were nervous about the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch would be an understatement, but we finally got a good look at the character's design this year, and he doesn't look completely horrifying. Disney, much like Paramount, seems to have learned that changing the design too much will lead to the kind of fan rejection that will make your head spin. Then you have to force your VFX artists to redesign the entire character in the eleventh hour so you can avoid people spending your entire movie complaining about Sonic's human teeth. So Stitch looks like the animated design, but it is a little more realistic and fuzzy. This character is iconic for a reason, so fixing what isn't broken is likely the right way to go about doing this. We haven't seen much else from the film just yet, but everyone is previewing their 2025 slates this week, and Disney released a new poster with a nice, close-up image of Stitch. This movie is Disney's Memorial Day release, which is a notorious weird weekend at the movies — movies tend to even thrive or completely flop over that long holiday weekend; which camp do we think Lilo & Stitch will fall into?

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. Lilo & Stitch will open in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

