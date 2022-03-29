Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: "Title Speaks For Itself"

There has been a lot of Discourse about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, mainly from many people panicking about the reshoots and retooling that the movie is going through. We already knew that the movie pretty much had to be rewritten from scratch because we found out last year in the lead up to Spider-Man: No Way Home when we found out the release schedule of the two films was switched, thus changing both of their stories dramatically [and keeping Doctor Strange from becoming an asshole]. We still have some time before we find out if any of those fears are unfounded or not, but the promo for the movie is kicking up. Total Film has a new quote from star Benedict Cumberbatch where he explains that the title of the movie very much speaks for itself.

"It's going to be a completely mind-bending, thrilling ride. It really is," Cumberbatch tells Total Film. "The title speaks for the experience of watching it, I believe, and certainly of making it. There was a lot of madness, a lot of multiverse, and a lot of Doctor Strange."

Well, at least no one will cry false advertising and accuse this film of lacking in "Doctor Strange," "multiverse," or "madness," so at least Marvel is upfront right in their title about what this movie is going to entail. We're heading into the final month, so we should be getting a final trailer any day now, and if you're looking to be spoiler-free for this one, it might be time to start keeping an eye on social media. As far as we know, there haven't been any definitive leaks yet, but it might be time to mute some words if you want to know as little as possible going in.

