Don't Breathe 2 Red Band Trailer Brings More Thrills, Less Gore

Don't Breathe 2 debuted its red band trailer this afternoon, with way less gore than you would think for a red band trailer. The first film, released in 2016, scared up a successful $150 million worldwide and introduced s to the "Blind Man," played by Stephen Lang. When his home was invaded, thought to be a pushover mark, he showed that you cannot always trust what you see. This sequel has had a fair amount of buzz since it was announced, with Fede Alvarez returning to help write the script with Rodo Sayagues, who is also directing. Check out the red band trailer for Don't Breathe 2 down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Don't Breathe 2 – Exclusive Official Red Band Trailer (2021) Stephen Lang, Madelyn Grace (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tpiDiO8gk8&feature=emb_logo)

Don't Breathe 2 Synopsis

"In Don't Breathe 2, the Blind Man has been hiding out for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire. Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to save her." Man, and people complained last week that all the cool kills were shown in that new Halloween trailer…

I did not see them making this some kind of weird Strangers/Taken/first film mix, but I am here for it. I actually was not a fan of the first film, but this sequel is doing it for me. The stakes seem raised, the stalking sequences look scary, and Lang is just always so good.

Don't Breathe 2, starring Stephen Lang, Brendon Sexton III, and Madelyn Grace, directed by Rodo Sayagues, will open only in theaters on August 13th. This may be one of the sleeper hits of the year as more and more people return to the theater.