A24 Announces New Sci-Fi Fantsy Film From Mandy's Panos Cosmatos

A24 has announced that they are developing a new sci-fi fantasy film from Mandy's Panos Cosmatos, titled Nekrokosm. Maegan Houang (Counterpart, Jamojaya) is set to pen the screenplay with story by Houang and Cosmatos. Most recently, Houang wrote for the limited series Shōgun at FX and A24's The Sympathizer at HBO. A24 will produce alongside Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films, with A24 also handling distribution and financing worldwide. Here is what to expect: "Deep within a strange galaxy, two lovers are torn apart as they try to survive a malevolent invasion in this phantasmagorical fantasy nightmare." Expect the typ of craziness only Cosmatos and A24 can provide from there.

A24 & Cosmatos Will Make For A Wonderful Pairing

"Panos Cosmatos was born in Rome in the mid '70s to a Greek movie director father and a Swedish experimental artist mother, Cosmatos spent his early formative years toted all over the globe before settling in western Canada. In 1980, the family lived for a year in Mexico, where exposure to the strange, local interpretations of American pop culture had a profound and lasting effect on his creative life. Growing up in the isolated suburbs of Vancouver Island during the '80s, he obsessed over the minutiae of heavy metal, fantasy art, science fiction and horror films, which he still does to this day. After the death of his mother in the late '90s, he descended into a decade-long vortex of madness and self-destruction. After his father passed away he emerged having decided to make a movie, or die trying. Soon after, Beyond the Black Rainbow was born. His new film is its companion piece, Mandy, starring Nicolas Cage and Andrea Riseborough, which premiered to rave reviews at Sundance and Cannes. Panos is currently in post-production on an episode of Guillermo Del Toros' Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix."