Don't Breathe Star Wraps Filming for Upcoming Sequel

The star of the upcoming sequel to Don't Breathe announced that he's wrapped filming, which can only mean we're closer to completion!

Stephen Lang starred in the first Don't Breathe back in 2016, directed by Fede Alvarez, becoming both a box office hit, as well as successful with critics and moviegoers. The film was then confirmed to receive a sequel that's currently labeled as Don't Breathe Again, bringing Lang back to the role as the Blind Man that turned the tables on an attempted robbery in the first film.

Lang is the only known returning cast member to the film, and the premise of the sequel, as reported by Bloody Disgusting, states, "In Don't Breathe 2, the Blind Man has been hiding out for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire. Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to save her"

The confirmation regarding Lang's completion for filming comes from the actor himself on Twitter, telling his followers, "I'm wrapped! A splendidly rugged shoot. Thank you, Belgrade. All health and safety protocols observed to the letter. Well done all!"

This could create a tonal shift for the film, with the first feeling like an accidental horror movie from the perspective of the trio breaking and entering. The new plot could take a shift into primarily thriller territory if we're following the perspective of an enraged man searching for a kidnapped child. Whether or not the Blind Man is presented as a villain or unexpected hero, it'll be interesting to see what Don't Breathe Again does with the story when the movie is released… Well, one day. At least we know that much.

Are you interested in a POV shift for Don't Breathe Again?