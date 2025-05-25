Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, green lantern, ryan reynolds, Warner Bros

Green Lantern Director on What He Would Have Changed

The director of the 2011 DC Comics film Green Lantern reveals the biggest change he would have made with star Ryan Reynolds.

Article Summary Green Lantern director Martin Campbell reflects on the movie's failures and what he would change with hindsight

Ryan Reynolds starred as Hal Jordan, but both fans and critics cited weak storytelling and CGI as key issues

Campbell says he wishes Reynolds could have written the script, believing it would have improved the film

Despite disappointment, the film forged a real-life connection between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

When Green Lantern hit theaters in 2011, Warner Bros. hoped to launch a film series with its intergalactic protector. With Ryan Reynolds donning the emerald ring and a supporting cast that included Blake Lively, Mark Strong, and Peter Sarsgaard, the film had many of the elements needed for success. Potential for action-heavy story, a built-in fanbase, and a charismatic lead seemed to position Green Lantern as the next superhero blockbuster. Instead, it fizzled—both critically and commercially.

With a budget reported to be around $200 million, the film earned just over $220 million worldwide, a disappointing return for a tentpole release. Fans and critics cited weak storytelling, an overreliance on CGI, and an underdeveloped villain as major flaws. Even the film's own star (Reynolds) hasn't shied away from mocking the project. He's taken frequent jabs at Green Lantern in interviews, on social media, and most memorably in his Deadpool films—including a moment in Deadpool 2 where he "assassinates" the version of himself who accepted the role.

The Director of Green Lantern Says Ryan Reynolds Should Have Written the Movie

Despite the public ribbing, those involved with the production still recall the experience with some fondness-or at least perspective. In a recent interview with The Direct, Green Lantern director Martin Campbell reflected on the film and Reynolds's ongoing jokes about it. "I was the director, so, you know, obviously I take the heat for it, which is fine… But all I can say is, Ryan's a very funny guy, very fun. We actually had a terrific time on the film. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him and with Blake Lively. She was terrific as well. And he's always, he's got a great whip, you know, Ryan. In fact, I wish to God he had written the script, and it would have been great. But he's always taking jabs at it. And fair enough. Though, listen, it was a big success for him because he met Blake Lively."

Indeed, Reynolds and Lively began dating after meeting on the set of Green Lantern, marrying in 2012, and eventually they (sort of) earned a do-over in a live-action comic book film with her portraying another version of Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. Now, more than a decade later, Green Lantern remains a cautionary tale in franchise filmmaking. It had the right ingredients—just not the right execution. Though honestly, I might be one of the few people who didn't entirely hate the film to begin with.

What are your thoughts on the Green Lantern movie?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!