Don't Worry Darling Releases Full Trailer, Out In Theaters Sept. 23

Don't Worry Darling, the new film from director Olivia Wilde, has a new full-length trailer out, and is easily one of the most anticipated movies of the fall. Starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Wilde, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Ari'el Stachel. Wilde directs from a script from Booksmart collaborator Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke ("Chernobyl Diaries") and Silberman. Check out the newest trailer down below.

Don't Worry Darling Synopsis

"Are you ready to live the life you deserve?

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950's societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the "development of progressive materials," their wives—including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley (Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise? Don't Worry Darling releases in theaters September 23."

Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, will release only in theaters on September 23rd.