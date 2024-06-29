Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies | Tagged: dreamworks, film, puss in boots, shrek, shrek 5

Eddie Murphy Offers an Update on the Status of Shrek 5

Eddie Murphy recently offered fans an update on the status of Shrek 5 and suggested that a Donkey-centric movie is still happening.

Article Summary Eddie Murphy confirms Shrek 5 is underway and releasing in 2025.

A standalone Donkey movie is in development after Shrek 5.

Donkey's solo film explores more of the beloved character's story.

The Shrek franchise continues to expand, captivating fans worldwide.

Since its initial release in 2001, the Shrek universe has spawned a total of five franchise films, with three under the Shrek umbrella and two separate Puss in Boots spin-off entries. The films have resulted in massive global success and a substantial $4 billion at the box office combined, which clearly implies that there are still various opportunities to keep the franchise going for the foreseeable future. According to one of the film's stars, the next franchise release will bring back the flagship film series, marking the fifth entry of the Shrek universe — the first installment since Shrek Forever After back in 2010. To make the situation even better, the actor is also teasing that his own character will be getting his own standalone story in the near future. Here's what was said.

Eddie Murphy Confirms That a Shrek 5 and a Standalone Donkey Film are Being Developed

While speaking to Collider about the current status of the next installment, Eddie Murphy revealed, "We started doing [the next] Shrek four or five months ago. I did this. I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year; we'll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie]. No, not at the same time. I started recording Shrek. I think it's coming out in 2025, and we're doing a Donkey one next."

Considering that Puss in Boots and Shrek have both succeeded at establishing high box office numbers and a dedicated audience for over two decades, it feels like an appropriate time to open the door for more cinematic quests. Especially given the fact that Donkey has always been a fan-favorite character, to begin with.

Are you surprised to hear that the popular franchise is planning an extensive return? Or was this all par for the course?

