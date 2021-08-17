Dune Director Denis Villeneuve is "Optimistic" For a Part 2

Dune fans knew from day one that there was no possible way that director Denis Villeneuve was going to get the entire book down to one movie. It just wasn't possible. There were a lot of rumors coming around that Villeneuve said he wouldn't sign onto the movie unless Legendary and Warner Bros. already agreed to do the second one, which makes sense. However, things have changed since this movie was shot, and the pandemic has really affected how things are going. Villeneuve spoke to Total Film, and he thinks the movie would have to bomb really hard for a Part Two not to happen.

"We have been hearing in the past few decades that it's not possible to adapt this book, and that it's an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it's still the same!" Villeneuve says with a hearty laugh. "So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

Let's not throw things out there, Denis; we don't need to tempt fate like that. Villeneuve spoke about how the real enemy of all of this is the pandemic and emphasized that Dune is a move that should be seen on the biggest screen possible.

"First of all, the enemy of cinema is the pandemic. That's the thing. We understand that the cinema industry is under tremendous pressure right now. That I get," Villeneuve concedes adding, however, "The way it happened, I'm still not happy. Frankly, to watch Dune on a television, the best way I can compare it is to drive a speedboat in your bathtub. For me, it's ridiculous. It's a movie that has been made as a tribute to the big-screen experience."

Finally, Villeneuve revealed that he is working on Dune: Part Two and that the teenager in him is just giddy at the fact that he is bringing this book to the big screen.

"I'm writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I'm eight years old again," he says, flashing a childlike grin. "That's very uncommon for me. It's the first time I've experienced it where I'm watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, 'Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.' [laughs] I don't know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you."

Dune Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve. Dune is set to open in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.