Dune: Promising Statement For Part Two Plus 3 New Posters

Ever since it became apparent that Dune was going to be part one of two, people have been wondering about the sequel. It hadn't been greenlit by Warner Bros. or Legendary yet, which seemed like it might not be the best idea; if you want to film these types of multi-film arcs, you really need to film them one right after the other. That way, even if one bombs, you won't leave your fans hanging. Fans have been sitting on the edges of their seats waiting for Dune to get its domestic release date so we could see how it does and hopefully get that sequel greenlit sooner than later. Director Denis Villeneuve said that he could be ready to go as soon as next year to film part two. WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff recently did an interview with Deadline, and when they brought up the sequel to Dune, she made a rather promising statement.

"Will we have a sequel to Dune? If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that," Sarnoff said.

The movie comes out this weekend, so the influx of posters is finally going to come to a halt, but we do have three more from IMP Awards. Two are international posters, while the other is a high-quality version of a poster that was released a few months ago.

Are you going to see Dune in theaters or stream it on HBO Max this weekend? Let us know in the comments if you are and what you thought of the movie. I personally thought it was pretty damn good if paced a little weird.

