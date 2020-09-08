Dune Teaser Releases Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer Release

The trailer for Dune is finally releasing tomorrow, and a teaser for the trailer drop has been posted online. Dune is still due to come out on December 18th in theaters, as more and more continue to open back up. Director Denis Villeneuve is scrambling and sprinting to the end of the journey on the film, which at this point is not done. We will at least now have a trailer, as those who have seen Tenet have experienced it on the big screen already. We will all be able to stop wondering what to expect with this new take on the Frank Herbert classic will be and look like in 24 hours. In a recent video from the Shanghai International Film Festival, Villeneuve had this to say about work on the picture and where he currently stands on the highly anticipated Dune.

Sounds Like Dune Will Be A Race To Complete

"I was planning to go back and shoot some elements later because I wanted to readjust the movie. I needed time. At the time, I didn't know that it would be a pandemic…as we were about to go back to do those elements. The impact was that it crushed my schedule right now. It will be a sprint to finish the movie on time right now, because we were allowed to go back to shoot those elements in a few weeks…it meant also that I have to finish some elements of the movie, like VFX and the editing, being in Montreal as my crew stayed in Los Angeles."

He went on to explain a bit more about the effects work finishing up as well: "As a director, there are things that can be done remotely to deal with technology. The supervision of VFX with some equipment is easy to do from afar but, editing, for me, the big lesson from this is I thought it would be possible to edit at a distance," he adds. "With my editor [Joe Walker] sharing equipment, being afar from the [one another], but I realize how much editing is like playing music with someone, and you need to be in the same room. There's something about the interaction, human interaction, the spontaneity, the energy in the room. I really miss not being in the same room as my editor….it's very, very painful."

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellen Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charlotte Rampling is set to open in theaters on December 18th. The full trailer will debut tomorrow.