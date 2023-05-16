Dungeons & Dragons Directors on Deleted Scenes The directorial duo responsible for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is revealing the importance of the film's various deleted scenes.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves earned itself a lot of praise during its theatrical run, so naturally, the new film is generally perceived as being an all-around solid adaptation of a very popular franchise. And when something like Dungeons & Dragons happens to be the subject matter, there are a lot of variables to consider as a filmmaker that might not actually make the final cut.

With the live-action film out now on Digital, the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directorial duo took the time to offer fans a little more context on deleted scenes and how they could have added to the plot, if at all.

Several Deleted Scenes Almost Made the Cut in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

When speaking to Collider, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were asked about the importance of the film's deleted scenes. Goldstein explains, "They were things that made it probably into quite a few cuts. If we cut it real early on because we knew it didn't work, that's not something we need to share necessarily. For a little example, when the hob goblin arrives in the beginning of the movie, we wanted to establish just how bloodthirsty and dangerous he is, and so you saw that he killed the other prisoner who was in that wagon with him, that sleigh. But, it didn't quite translate on the film. We had this guy with a prosthetic that looked like his head was twisted backwards; it wasn't quite playing, and so, you know, that went to the cutting room floor."

Daley later adds, "And it had a joke in it, too, where he says to the guard, when we revealed this guy with the head twisted 180 degrees, he says, 'Must have hit a bump.' And we also decided that for the hob goblin to have a sense of humor might actually kind of undercut what is so menacing about him. And we also decided, let's let's save all the jokes for when we meet Edgin so that we're really kind of immersed in this grim, dreary fantasy world, and then pull the rug out when we finally meet our main characters."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is available to purchase on Digital, with its physical release coming at the end of the month.