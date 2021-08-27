Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill To Star In Netflix Comedy

Eddie Murphy is returning to film, this time in a new Netflix comedy with Jonah Hill in tow. The pair will star with Kenya Barris in the directing chair in the comedy, which Hill and Barris co-wrote. Barris previously worked with Eddie Murphy on Coming 2 America. The film is untitled for now and will "be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides." The Hollywood Reporter had the news of the project.

Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Should Be An Epic Pairing

"Barris is making his feature directorial debut with the project, which is being exec produced by Mychelle Deschamp and Hale Rothstein for Khalabo Ink Society, Strong Baby's Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin and Andy Berman of Misher Films. Also, exec producing are David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt Webster." All of this is music to my ears. Anytime I can get an Eddie Murphy film, I want it. Pairing him with Hill is genius as well; it has been what seems like forever since we had him in a comedic role that made him famous. The premise sounds interesting as well, though I am curious how they will play it for comedy.

Basically, this should be a home run. Hopefully, this goes in front of cameras before the end of the year so that we can get a release on Netflix around this time next year. The sooner, the better for this one. As far as who will surround Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill, we will bring that news to you as we find it out.