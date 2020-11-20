Edward Norton Explains What Donald Trump is Up to in Poker Terms

Over the course of the election, Bleeding Cool published dozens, maybe even hundreds of articles highlighting the things former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista said about Donald Trump on Twitter. In retrospect, we wonder whether that was the right thing to do. Do people really care what pro wrestlers have to say about politics any more than, say, comic book writers? Are we simply contributing to the hatred and division afflicting our country by presenting only one viewpoint? After soul-searching, we had to conclude that the answer was yes. Presenting nothing but a single pro wrestlers' perspective on politics as posted on Twitter day after day after day was too narrow a viewpoint. Instead, we should be including the tweets of any celebrities who Dave Bautista also retweets in our daily searching for clickbait article material. It's when that in mind that we've come across actor Edward Norton explaining what President Donald Trump is trying to accomplish in contesting the results of an election he clearly lost.

"I'm no political pundit, but I grew up w a dad who was a federal prosecutor & he taught me a lot & I've also sat a fair amount of poker w serious players & I'll say this: I do not think Trump is trying to 'make his base happy' or 'laying the groundwork for his own network' r that 'chaos is what he loves,'" Norton wrote in a tweet which Dave Bautista retweeted. "The core of it is that he knows he's in deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy & this defines his every action. We're seeing 1) a tactical delay of the transition to buy time for coverup & evidence suppression 2) above all, a desperate endgame which is to create enough chaos & anxiety about peaceful transfer of power, & fear of irreparable damage to the system, that he can cut a Nixon-style deal in exchange for finally conceding. But he doesn't have the cards.

"His bluff after 'the flop' has been called in court," Norton continued in the thread, which was also called a "great thread" in a tweet by Patton Oswalt, which was itself also retweeted by Dave Bautista. "His 'turn card' bluff will be an escalation & his 'River card' bluff could be really ugly. But they have to be called. We cannot let this mobster bully the USA into a deal to save his ass by threatening our democracy. THAT is his play. But he's got junk in his hand. So call him."

"I will allow that he's also a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest & trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead & dying, but his contemptible, treasonous, seditious assault on the stability of our political compact isn't about 2024, personal enrichment or anything else other than trying to use chaos & threat to the foundation of the system as leverage to trade for a safe exit," said Norton, showing the kind of verbal wit about Donald Trump we know Dave Bautista to appreciate. "Call. His. Bluff."

"Faith in the strength of our sacred institutions & founding principles is severely stretched…but they will hold," he concluded. "They will. He's leaving, gracelessly & in infamy. But if we trade for it, give him some brokered settlement, we'll be vulnerable to his return. We can't flinch."