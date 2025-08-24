Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: Eenie Meanie

Eenie Meanie: Samara Weaving Learned To Drive On Set

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, Eenie Meanie star Samara Weaving reveals what it was like to learn how to drive on set.

Article Summary Samara Weaving learned how to drive for the first time on the set of Eenie Meanie with expert stunt drivers.

Weaving claimed she could drive at her audition, despite having zero driving experience before filming began.

The behind-the-scenes featurette reveals Weaving’s journey from novice to performing her own car stunts on set.

Her hands-on learning experience added a unique skill to her resume and authenticity to her action scenes.

The joke is, if you're doing an audition as an actor, and they ask if you can do a thing, you say that you can, and then you go figure it out in case you get the role. It's probably not as common as some people would like others to think, but it does happen. As revealed in a new behind-the-scenes featurette, in the case of Eenie Meanie and star Samara Weaving, when they asked if she could drive, she told them 'yes,' even though that was a definitive 'no.' It's one thing to learn how to drive from your dad at sixteen on an icy parking lot in the middle of winter because why start things on easy mode, but learning how to drive from essentially stunt drivers is something else. And while that seems like a recipe for disaster, there's no one better to teach you how to drive than the people who have to know driving so well they know how to crash safely. Weaving seems to have enjoyed the experience quite a bit, and she can say that she can drive, but she has also performed her own car stunts, which is an impressive little nugget to add to her resume.

Eenie Meanie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Eenie Meanie, an irreverent high-speed thriller from 20th Century Studios, will premiere August 22, 2025, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

The original film follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend. Eenie Meanie is written and directed by Shawn Simmons and stars Samara Weaving as the titular character Edie, also known as Eenie Meanie. The film also stars Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Randall Park, with Steve Zahn and Andy Garcia. The producers are Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, and Marty Ewing.

