Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: Eenie Meanie

Eenie Meanie: Thrill Ride Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

20th Century released a new thrill ride behind-the-scenes featurette for Eenie Meanie, which will stream to Hulu on August 22, 2025.

Article Summary 20th Century has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the thriller Eenie Meanie.

Eenie Meanie will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally on August 22, 2025.

The featurette showcases the film's high-octane car stunts and Samara Weaving's driving skills.

Streaming releases like Eenie Meanie help boost Hulu's content lineup and subscriber retention.

Apparently, 20th Century decided to release information about the next couple of films they have, Swiped and Eenie Meanie, both of which are direct-to-Hulu. The studio will end the year on a high note because Avatar: Fire and Ash is coming out, but this is the studio Disney uses to keep a healthy amount of films dropping onto the service. Streaming films are like the direct-to-VHS back in the day; they aren't bad, but they are also (usually) not quite good enough to merit a theatrical release. You need movies that might not convince people to start a new subscription, but keep an existing subscriber on the service longer, should they find the film in the new release on opening weekend.

If there is anything Eenie Meanie has going against it right now, it might be the title, but that's neither here nor there. A new behind-the-scenes featurette dropped today, which shows off a ton of the stuntwork involving cars that are featured in the film. The people behind the camera of this film seem to believe the best way to get realistic looking shots in cars is to have the actors in the car, so that's fun; that and the fact that star Samara Weaving learned how to drive on the set of this film.

Eenie Meanie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Eenie Meanie, an irreverent high-speed thriller from 20th Century Studios, will premiere August 22, 2025, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

The original film follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend. Eenie Meanie is written and directed by Shawn Simmons and stars Samara Weaving as the titular character Edie, also known as Eenie Meanie. The film also stars Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Randall Park, with Steve Zahn and Andy Garcia. The producers are Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, and Marty Ewing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!