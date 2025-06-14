Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Elio

Elio: The Blooper Reels Are Back Plus A New Image

The Blooper Reels have made their triumphant return, and Pixar released two for the upcoming Elio, plus a new image.

Article Summary Pixar brings back fan-favorite blooper reels with two new videos for the upcoming film Elio.

A new image made its debut during the Annecy Film Festival ahead of Elio’s release.

Elio faces high stakes as Pixar pivots toward existing franchises over original stories in the future.

Elio is generating modest buzz, with questions about its potential box office performance looming.

The Annecy Film Festival comes to a close today, and studios from all corners of the industry were sharing sneak peeks about what is on the horizon for all of us to see. Elio is right around the corner and is coming out later this month, and it has a lot of pressure on it despite being a movie about a little guy. Pixar has said they are moving away from original stories and toward established IP, and if this movie doesn't do well, that will just reinforce that [flawed] logic. So we got a new image showing how colorful this new world is, and Pixar is going back to the blooper reels, only this time we got two of them before the movie makes it to theaters.

It feels like there isn't a lot of hype for this one, and studios only see things as massive smash hits or flops, while Elio feels like a film trending more toward the "modest success" category.

Elio: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, moviegoers will meet Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by recent Academy Award® winner Zoe Saldaña) and Glordon (voiced by Remy Edgerly), Elio's unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe, encountering a host of out-of-this-world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs. Disney and Pixar's Elio will be released only in theaters on June 20, 2025.

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar's all-new feature film, Elio, the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he's beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio's all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth's leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be. Directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red), and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco), the film also features the voices of Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!