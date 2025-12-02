Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: ella mccay

Ella McCay: Tickets Officially On Sale, New Poster, TV Spot

Tickets for writer and director James L. Brooks' new film, Ella McCay, are officially on sale. 20th Century also released a new TV spot and poster.

20th Century Studios has debuted a new TV spot and poster to promote Ella McCay ahead of its premiere.

Industry insiders predict a modest box office opening, with early forecasts in the $3-$5 million range.

Ella McCay faces tough competition at the box office, arriving alongside major December blockbuster releases.

20th Century Studios is shaping up to have one hell of a December, and while most of that is because of Avatar: Fire and Ash, they are also releasing Ella McCay this month as well. Writer and director James L. Brooks has been absent from the directing chair since 2010, and he has largely been sticking to writing and producing for adult animation over the last decade. It's good to see him back, but this is a tough time of year for any movie, and putting this against big-budget blockbuster releases just feels like a recipe for disaster. There is a chance that Disney thinks it has an awards contender on its hands and is trying to sneak this one in over the line before 2025 ends. However, there is a very good chance this movie will have a hard time finding an audience. Tickets are officially on sale, so the early box office projections are about to get a lot more accurate. Four days ago, Box Office Pro was predicting a $3-$5 million opening weekend, and we don't have a budget at this time. With ticket sales going live, we also got a new TV spot and a new poster.

Ella McCay: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Academy Award winning writer/director James L. Brooks comes Ella McCay. Arriving only in theaters on December 12.

An idealistic young woman juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them. Ella McCay features an all-star cast including Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks with Albert Brooks and Woody Harrelson. The film is produced by James L. Brooks, p.g.a., Richard Sakai, p.g.a., Julie Ansell, p.g.a., Jennifer Brooks.

