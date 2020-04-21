Enola Holmes To Netflix, With Millie Bobby Brown & Cavill As Sherlock

Enola Holmes will head to Netflix, as the streaming service has taken over the film from Lionsgate. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will star, as the sister of Sherlock Holmes. Joining her will be The Witcher star Henry Cavill as the super-sleuth. Both are no stranger to working with Netflix, either. Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) will make his directorial debut with the film. It is written by Jack Thorn (His Dark Materials). Netflix continues to gobble up content from all over Hollywood, with Enola Holmes set up to be a possible new franchise for the streamer. Slashfilm reported the news.

Netflix Tries to Find a Franchise in Enola Holmes

"Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they're less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful, and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola's caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world's greatest detective and his brilliant family."

I think pretty much the only thing that Netflix lacks right now is a film franchise they can call their own. Enola Holmes is a perfect swing at doing it. Both of the stars are Netflix stars already, and Millie Bobby Brown is one of the hottest stars in the industry right now for the coveted younger demo they crave. Cavill is also on fire right now coming off The Witcher, which debuted in December to record numbers. Combine those things with known characters, and you could have a massive hit on your hand.