Escape From L.A. Gets Special Edition Blu-ray From Scream Factory

Escape From L.A. is finally getting the special edition Blu-ray release it deserves. The sequel to the classic Escape From New York, this film released in 1996 and was not as well-received by fans. However, it is way better than anyone remembers. Now on May 26th, we are getting a spectacular release full of special features, both new and old. This release will include a new 4K scan of the film from the original film negative. The one thing missing from this release is a new conversation about Escape From L.A. with director John Carpenter, or with star Kurt Russell. You can check out the excellent new cover for the release, and the special features list down below.
Escape From L.A. Special Features
- NEW 4K film scan from the original negative
- NEW A Little Bit Off Beat – an interview with actor Stacy Keach
- NEW Beverly Hills Workshed – an audio interview with Bruce Campbell
- NEW Part of the Family – an interview with Peter Jason
- NEW Miss A Shot, Get A Shot – an interview with George Corraface
- NEW One Eye is Better Than None – an interview with special effects artist Jim Mc Pherson
- NEW The Renderman – an interview with visual effects artist David Jones
- Theatrical Trailer
- T.V. Spots
- Still Gallery
A Forgotten Classic
While not held in as high regard as the first film at all, it is still an excellent action film. Carpenter and Debra Hill are one of the best pairings in cinematic history, and Escape From L.A. is one of their forgotten gems. Yes, it is very 90's, but that also works in its favor. Russell is great yet again as Snake, and it is just a really great watch. Give it a shot when it comes out on May 26th. If you order through Scream Factory, you can get a poster of the brand new cover artwork as well.