Eternals: Another New TV Spot and 5 New High Quality Images

The marketing for Eternals continues on. The buzz surrounding this movie is really interesting which isn't that surprising considering how different this is supposed to be from other movies. The review embargo is set to come down this weekend and hopefully, outlets won't be posting spoilers in their reviews. That being said, the spoilers from the premiere are still very much out there. If you don't want to know about it, stay away from Twitter more so than any other social media. Anyway, Marvel has shared a new TV spot with some characters getting name-dropped and some more images appeared on the official media site.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cape | Marvel Studios' Eternals (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rACAp_iQwP8&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.