Eternals Is Now Streaming On Disney+ Marvel Fans

Eternals came and went from theaters it feels like years ago now, since all the Marvel excitement moved on to Spider-Man: No Way Home pretty quickly, which is a shame. While not perfect or anything, and maybe a bit too long, Eternals is a solid film and deserves a bigger audience. It has one now, as the movie is now streaming on Disney+ as of today. That's right, a little over two months since its theatrical release, you can already stream it in 4K. What a world we live in now.

Here is what our own Kaitlyn Booth had to say about the film from her review when Eternals was released: "There is a problem when you are trying something ultimately new after 20+ movies of doing the same thing, there are going to be bumps in the road, and there is going to be backlash from people not getting what they expected to get. Despite what you might think about Eternals, whether you like or don't or think it doesn't work on any level, Marvel did not play it safe with this one. They could have, and they didn't, and for that, some credit must be given. Everything about Eternals feels so different from the previous Marvel movies. It moves between different timelines, has a large cast of characters with insane-looking powers, and confronts the very idea of what it means to be alive. It's a balance that would be hard for anyone to do, and the fact that it doesn't work really isn't that surprising at the end of the day." I enjoyed it a bit more than she did, but most probably agree.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It is now streaming on Disney+.