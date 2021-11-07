Eternals Wins Weekend Box Office, But Nobody Is Excited About It

Eternals as expected has won the weekend box office with ease. The latest entry in the MCU scored $71 million over the weekend. The film also took in $91 million overseas bringing its global total opening to $161.7 million, the second-biggest global opening of the year behind only Fast 9. Domestically, it had the third-best opening for an MCU film this year, as it trailed well behind Shang-Chi and also behind Black Widow. All in all, this one will be all about the legs under it. It really will not have much competition for a few weeks, though Eternals may face some when Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens. Other than that, it should keep the number one spot for a couple of weeks.

Eternals Easily Wins, Dune Slides

The rest of the box office did not put up much of a fight with Eternals. Dune will finish second, with $7.6 million, as more and more watch at home on HBO Max. No Time To Die holds on at three with $6.1 million, though that film is now coming to VOD this week. Venom: Let There Be Carnage stays in the top five with $4.4 million, and rounding out the top five is Ron's Gone Wrong with $3.6 million. Wes Anderson's latest The French Dispatch finished sixth with $2.6 million.

The Weekend Box Office Top 5 for November 5th:

Eternals: $71 million Dune: $7.6 million No Time To Die: $ 6.1 million Venom: Let There Be Carnage: $4.4 million Ron's Gone Wrong: $3.6 million

Next week, Eternals should have an easy path to a second straight weekend victory. Nothing of major note is opening, though there are some big things coming to streaming next week. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds action flick Red Notice hits Netflix, and Disney+ Day will see a ton of new content coming to that service as well, including Shang-Chi.