Everything Coming To Netflix In January 2023
Netflix will have plenty of great stuff added to the service to get you through the winter months starting in January. The headliners are original films The Pale Blue Eye and You People, as well as new seasons of Vineland Saga and Vikings: Valhalla. New series include Kaleidoscope debuting January 1st, Madoff: Monster of Wall Street, and That 90's Show. Hollywood hits like the first five Rocky films and Minions: The Rise of Gru will also debut throughout the month. Check out the full list below.
Netflix In January
January 1st
Kaleidoscope
Lady Voyeur
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The 'Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
January 4
How I Became a Gangster
The Kings of the World
The Lying Life of Adults
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street- Netflix Original
January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2
Woman of the Dead
January 6
Love Island USA: Season 2
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
The Pale Blue Eye- Netflix Original
Pressure Cooker
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2
The Walking Dead: Season 11
January 9
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
January 11
Noise
Sexify: Season 2
January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2- Netflix Original
January 13
Break Point
Dog Gone
Sky Rojo: Season 3
Suzan & Freek
Trial by Fire
January 17
The Devil to Pay
January 19
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
Khallat+
The Pez Outlaw
That '90s Show- Netflix Original
Women at War
January 20
Bake Squad: Season 2
Bling Empire: New York
Fauda: Season 4
Mission Majnu
The Real World: Season 28
Represent
Sahmaran
Shanty Town
January 23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik
January 24
Little Angel: Volume 2
January 25
Against the Ropes
Begin Again
January 26
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10
January 27
Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2
Lockwood & Co.
The Snow Girl
You People- Netflix Original
January 30
Princess Power
January 31
Cunk On Earth
Pamela, a love story