Everything Coming To Netflix In January 2023

Netflix will have plenty of great stuff added to the service to get you through the winter months starting in January. The headliners are original films The Pale Blue Eye and You People, as well as new seasons of Vineland Saga and Vikings: Valhalla. New series include Kaleidoscope debuting January 1st, Madoff: Monster of Wall Street, and That 90's Show. Hollywood hits like the first five Rocky films and Minions: The Rise of Gru will also debut throughout the month. Check out the full list below.

Netflix In January

January 1st

Kaleidoscope

Lady Voyeur

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The 'Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

January 4

How I Became a Gangster

The Kings of the World

The Lying Life of Adults

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street- Netflix Original

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2

Woman of the Dead

January 6

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

The Pale Blue Eye- Netflix Original

Pressure Cooker

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2

The Walking Dead: Season 11

January 9

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

January 11

Noise

Sexify: Season 2

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2- Netflix Original

January 13

Break Point

Dog Gone

Sky Rojo: Season 3

Suzan & Freek

Trial by Fire

January 17

The Devil to Pay

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Khallat+

The Pez Outlaw

That '90s Show- Netflix Original

Women at War

January 20

Bake Squad: Season 2

Bling Empire: New York

Fauda: Season 4

Mission Majnu

The Real World: Season 28

Represent

Sahmaran

Shanty Town

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

January 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

January 25

Against the Ropes

Begin Again

January 26

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10

January 27

Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2

Lockwood & Co.

The Snow Girl

You People- Netflix Original

January 30

Princess Power

January 31

Cunk On Earth

Pamela, a love story