Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: evil dead, evil dead rise, film, horror

Evil Dead Rise Star Discusses the Future of the Franchise

Evil Dead Rise star Lily Sullivan recently shared that there have been several conversations about the future of the horror franchise.

Article Summary Lily Sullivan hints at multiple possible future paths for Evil Dead.

Evil Dead Rise's success leads to talks of more gruesome content.

Potential for both new stories and return of familiar faces hinted.

Sébastien Vaniček confirmed to direct an Evil Dead spinoff film.

For fans of the lengthy (and rather prosperous) Evil Dead franchise, there's generally been a lot of exciting content and projects to be grateful for. How so? Well, since its conception, there have already been a whopping total of five theatrically released films, an ambitious video game that's recently concluded, ongoing licensed video game content in Dead by Daylight, and even more recently, a gruesome spinoff project titled Evil Dead Rise that maintained vital connections to the original film's narrative.

So, considering that Evil Dead Rise has been praised for being a fun re-entry point for the franchise (along with earning big numbers at the box office), it's no surprise that there's already confirmation of more Evil Dead brutality very soon. What might that entail? Will we see any returning characters from the new chapter of the story? Here's what one of the film's stars had to say about the next era of the ongoing horror property.

Evil Dead Rise Star Has Heard Ideas About Future Films

While chatting with Comicbook.com, actor Lily Sullivan teased, "There's been many, many conversations, many alt paths, many possibilities, which are all quite whack and fun and great. And whatever ends up coming to fruition, I'm excited for it. But yeah, I can't say anything on it, though, but yeah, excited. It's all literally up to the universe of the Evil Dead gods. In a great way, until you cross the bridge, that's just what it is. The blessings of this industry and the curse are that you have to walk into the unknown, so people should also walk into Monolith. Look at that."

After the well-received conclusion of Evil Dead Rise, it was stated that there were potential plans to explore a few avenues that would allow for new storytelling and familiar faces, with a spinoff film recently confirmed to be helmed by rookie filmmaker Sébastien Vaniček – so at the very least we know the Evil Dead universe won't stay buried for too long.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!