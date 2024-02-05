Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: evil dead, evil dead rise, Evil Dead Spin Off

Evil Dead Spin-Off Film On The Way From Director Sébastien Vaniček

A new Evil Dead spin-off film is coming, from director Sébastien Vaniček. He will also co-write the new project.

Article Summary New Evil Dead spin-off film announced, directed by Sébastien Vaniček.

Vaniček to co-write script, known for award-winning 'Infested'.

Evil Dead Rise's success, $140M gross, prompts more spin-offs.

Evil Dead series praised, with hopes of more sequels and projects.

Evil Dead will continue with a new spin-off film. This one will be helmed by Sébastien Vaniček, who made his debut at the Venice Film Festival last year with Infested, which won all kinds of awards and acclaim at the festival. He will co-write the script as well. That is all we know about this new installment, with the news being broken by Deadline. Last year's Evil Dead Rise proved to be a huge hit after the release was in limbo for months. Originally made to be a Max exclusive, it grossed over $140 million worldwide. More spin-offs are expected after this new one as well.

Evil Dead Will Live Forever

The Evil Dead franchise consists of five films already, and they are some of the most beloved films in all of horror. Three of them starred Bruce Campbell as the hero Ash Williams, a horror icon that is recognizable around the world. He also starred as Ash in three seasons of the show Ash Vs Evil Dead. The 2013 remake of the original film starred Jane Levy and was directed by Fede Alvarez. Many cherish that film as well and still hope that a sequel to that film will be made someday.

It still boggles my mind that this is a franchise. Even as the original spawned two sequels after Army of the Dead, I think most figured we were done. There have been more projects in the franchise in the last ten years than there were in the ten before, which is a testament to the quality Sam Raimi demands for these projects as a producer and creator of this world. I expect nothing different with whatever becomes of this new film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!