F9: Director Justin Lin's Son Came Up With One of the Action Scenes

The Fast and Furious movies have those action scenes where you might sit there in the theater and wonder how the hell they came up with this. That seems to be the defining aspect of the later movies in the franchise as they only seem to be trying to outdo the previous entry in the series. That seems like it could be a diminishing returns type of situation, but they keep coming up with more and more set pieces that are well done and creative. Director Justin Lin recently spoke to Empire, and he talked about how the inspiration for one of the set pieces in F9 came from the most unlikely place; his son.

"We decided we were going to do magnets and everything [in Fast 9], and it was exciting – we were coming up with these set-pieces and stuff," Lin recalled. "We were in London for a week, and I had my son Oqwe with me, and the only way we could hang out was that he would come the meetings with me." Thankfully, those meetings were full of toy cars, and when an action beat proved tricky, Oqwe came up with a two-word solution: magnet plane. "We were talking about the ravine [set-piece] and I said, 'Alright, so here's Roman and Tej. Jakob needs to get to the other side – how does he get there?' And Oqwe just picked it up and pitched the idea of the plane and everything. After us spending hundreds of hours on planning, I guess he was paying attention, and he understood the characters."

So the statement "this looks like a movie that would happen if a child slammed their toys together" is apparently very accurate for F9 and not at all an insult; it's just a fact. These movies might not be everyone's cup of tea [they aren't mine], but there is a certain level of honesty that comes from openly admitting that a child fixed one of your action scenes with toy cars. It's just delightful, and I'm into it.

Summary: Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob.

F9, directed by Justin Lin, stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It will be released on June 25, 2021.

Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: f9, movies, universal