F9 Star Vin Diesel Remains Committed to the Theatrical Experience

The viability of the theatrical experience is currently up in the air thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that theaters and movie studios refused to have the streaming conversation until it was right on their door. Universal Pictures were the ones who saw the writing on the wall and delayed all of their movies a year right out of the gate and then released Trolls World Tour on VOD to the anger of theater owners. They have now worked out a deal with AMC and Cinemark to shorten the theatrical window down to seventeen days. One of the big movies that are going to be part of that deal later this year is F9. Star Vin Diesel recently told Total Film that he remains committed to the theatrical experience.

"I'm so committed to the theatrical experience," Diesel said. "Obviously, I've dedicated my life to [the cinema]. It's a wonderful feeling to know that we're going to be there on May 28 with a movie that everybody is going to want to see together."

The idea and importance of family have become a theme that runs through the Fast and Furious movies with all of the subtly of a 2×4 to the face. So it's more or less on-brand for the series. Director Justin Lin spoke about exploring Dom and Jacob, Dom's brother played by John Cena, in F9 and how exploring this new relationship is one of the things that brought him back to direct the last three movies in the series.

"I know that the theme of family has become a drinking game for some of the fans," Lin said. "But when I woke up that morning and had the idea of exploring Dom and Jakob… that was always the reason to come back."

Cena goes on to say that Jakob is the "great hurdle" that The Family of F9 has ever faced and that he understands that you can have some absolutely brutal fights with family.

"There is an old saying that blood is thicker than water," Cena explains. "For me, having four brothers, I can say I have had the absolute brawls of my life with kin. It's almost like it's accepted."

Summary: Cypher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother, to take revenge on Dom and his team.

F9, directed by Justin Lin, stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It will be released on May 28, 2021.