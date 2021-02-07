F9: Universal Shares a New TV Spot and 23 New Images

Universal Pictures has decided it's time to start marketing the next entry in the Fast Saga, F9. The movie was delayed a full year back in 2020 in a move that initially looked like an overreaction and now seems more like Universal knew something about the state of the pandemic that the rest of us didn't. At the moment, the movie is still due to come out this May, but we'll have to see if that ends up happening. In the meantime, Universal has released a new F9 TV spot for the big game, which has some new footage.

Next, we have 23 new images from F9 with some more looks at the new and old cast members that are returning for this movie.

At the moment, F9 is hanging onto its May release date, but there have been more delays as the pandemic continues to impact every single level of life. Perhaps the world will get its collective shit together soon, but no one should be surprised to see another delay from this massive franchise.

Summary: Cypher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother, to take revenge on Dom and his team.

F9, directed by Justin Lin, stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It will be released on May 28, 2021.