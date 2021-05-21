False Positive Tease: Broad City's Ilana Glazer's Evil Delivery Debuts

False Positive is a new horror film coming to Hulu on June 25th, starring Broad City's Ilana Glazer, Pierce Brosnan, and Justin Theroux. It will hold its debut before hitting the streaming service at the Tribeca Film Festival, and a new teaser for the film was dropped ahead of a more full-length trailer soon. This is an A24 film, so you can expect some weirdness. Sophia Bush and Gretchen Mol will also appear in the film, from director John Lee, he himself a veteran of directing Broad City and the creator of Wonder Showzen. Check out the False Positive teaser below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FALSE POSITIVE – Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvRfCHDqR3Q)

False Positive Synopsis

"After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle's gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him and her own "birth story." As if getting pregnant weren't complicated enough…" Since this is an A24 production, you know demons are involved; I am pretty sure it is required at this point.

I am just excited to see Glazer in this. She is really branching out from comedy here, and she also will produce this film and co-wrote the script. She is uber-talented, and it is awesome to see her doing something different than what we are used to seeing her in. Man, this really is going to be the summer for horror, isn't it? Especially on streaming, there is so much quality horror coming across all the various services; it will be hard to keep up with. Make sure False Positive is one you don't forget about on June 25th.