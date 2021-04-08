Kevin Smith, Jamie Lee Curtis, More At 2021 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards

Fangoria will once again celebrate the best in horror with their annual Chainsaw Awards event, and they have lined up quite the presenter list for 2021. The event will run on Shudder on April 18th at 8 PM EST and will be hosted by actor and writer David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and feature Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Keith David (The Thing), Gigi Saul Guerrero (director, Culture Shock), Issa Lopez (director, Tigers Are Not Afraid), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Tananarive Due (Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror), Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum, James Jude Courtney (Halloween), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) and drag artist and The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season two winner Biqtch Puddin' as presenters. The full Fangoria Chainsaw Awards nominees list can be found below. Voting has already finished.
2021 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards Nominees
BEST WIDE RELEASE MOVIE
Freaky
Gretel & Hansel
The Hunt
The Invisible Man
Underwater
BEST LIMITED RELEASE MOVIE
Color Out of Space
The Dark and the Wicked
Possessor
Relic
The Wolf of Snow Hollow
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Amulet
Come to Daddy
Dead Dicks
Extra Ordinary
Sea Fever
BEST STREAMING PREMIERE MOVIE
Anything For Jackson
The Beach House
His House
Host
The Mortuary Collection
Run
BEST INTERNATIONAL MOVIE
Bacurau
Blood Quantum
Impetigore
La Llorona
Sputnik
BEST SERIES
Dracula
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Helstrom
Lovecraft Country
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE
Jim Cummings, The Wolf of Snow Hollow
Sopé Dìrísù, His House
Jeremy Gardner, After Midnight
Heston Horwin, Dead Dicks
Marin Ireland, The Dark and the Wicked
Carla Juri, Amulet
Tamara Lawrance, Kindred
Emily Mortimer, Relic
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Andrea Riseborough, Possessor
Alec Secareanu, Amulet
Vince Vaughn, Freaky
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE
Xander Berkeley, The Dark and the Wicked
Clancy Brown, The Mortuary Collection
Will Forte, Extra Ordinary
Brea Grant, After Midnight
Udo Kier, Bacurau
Alice Krige, Gretel & Hansel
Stephen McHattie, Come to Daddy
Robyn Nevin, Relic
Julie Oliver-Touchstone, The Dark and the Wicked
Misha Osherovich, Freaky
Vanessa Williams, Bad Hair
BEST DIRECTOR
Bryan Bertino, The Dark and the Wicked
Justin G. Dyck, Anything for Jackson
Romola Garai, Amulet
Natalie Erika James, Relic
Remi Weekes, His House
Leigh Whannell, The Invisible Man
BEST SCREENPLAY
Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles, Bacurau
Toby Harvard, Come to Daddy
Michael Kennedy, Christopher Landon, Freaky
Remi Weekes, His House
Leigh Whannell, The Invisible Man
BEST SCORE
Roque Baños, His House
Rob, Gretel & Hansel
Tom Schraeder, The Dark and the Wicked
Jim Williams, Possessor
Christopher Young, Lustmord, The Empty Man
BEST MAKEUP FX
Alterian Studios, Freaky
Amalgamated Dynamics, The Mortuary Collection
Liz Byrne, Gretel & Hansel
Paul Jones, Random Acts of Violence
Dan Martin, Possessor
BEST CREATURE FX
Jim Henson Studio, Come Play
David Martí, Montse Ribé, His House
Dan Martin, Color Out of Space
Erik Porn, The Wretched
Cliff Wallace, Amulet
ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-FICTION
Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life and Ghastly Death of Al Adamson
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection
Cursed Films
The Last Drive-in With Joe Bob Briggs
Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist
Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street