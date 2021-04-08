Kevin Smith, Jamie Lee Curtis, More At 2021 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards

Fangoria will once again celebrate the best in horror with their annual Chainsaw Awards event, and they have lined up quite the presenter list for 2021. The event will run on Shudder on April 18th at 8 PM EST and will be hosted by actor and writer David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and feature Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Keith David (The Thing), Gigi Saul Guerrero (director, Culture Shock), Issa Lopez (director, Tigers Are Not Afraid), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Tananarive Due (Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror), Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum, James Jude Courtney (Halloween), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) and drag artist and The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season two winner Biqtch Puddin' as presenters. The full Fangoria Chainsaw Awards nominees list can be found below. Voting has already finished.

2021 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards Nominees

BEST WIDE RELEASE MOVIE

Freaky

Gretel & Hansel

The Hunt

The Invisible Man

Underwater

BEST LIMITED RELEASE MOVIE

Color Out of Space

The Dark and the Wicked

Possessor

Relic

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Amulet

Come to Daddy

Dead Dicks

Extra Ordinary

Sea Fever

BEST STREAMING PREMIERE MOVIE

Anything For Jackson

The Beach House

His House

Host

The Mortuary Collection

Run

BEST INTERNATIONAL MOVIE

Bacurau

Blood Quantum

Impetigore

La Llorona

Sputnik

BEST SERIES

Dracula

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Helstrom

Lovecraft Country

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Jim Cummings, The Wolf of Snow Hollow

Sopé Dìrísù, His House

Jeremy Gardner, After Midnight

Heston Horwin, Dead Dicks

Marin Ireland, The Dark and the Wicked

Carla Juri, Amulet

Tamara Lawrance, Kindred

Emily Mortimer, Relic

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Andrea Riseborough, Possessor

Alec Secareanu, Amulet

Vince Vaughn, Freaky

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Xander Berkeley, The Dark and the Wicked

Clancy Brown, The Mortuary Collection

Will Forte, Extra Ordinary

Brea Grant, After Midnight

Udo Kier, Bacurau

Alice Krige, Gretel & Hansel

Stephen McHattie, Come to Daddy

Robyn Nevin, Relic

Julie Oliver-Touchstone, The Dark and the Wicked

Misha Osherovich, Freaky

Vanessa Williams, Bad Hair

BEST DIRECTOR

Bryan Bertino, The Dark and the Wicked

Justin G. Dyck, Anything for Jackson

Romola Garai, Amulet

Natalie Erika James, Relic

Remi Weekes, His House

Leigh Whannell, The Invisible Man

BEST SCREENPLAY

Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles, Bacurau

Toby Harvard, Come to Daddy

Michael Kennedy, Christopher Landon, Freaky

Remi Weekes, His House

Leigh Whannell, The Invisible Man

BEST SCORE

Roque Baños, His House

Rob, Gretel & Hansel

Tom Schraeder, The Dark and the Wicked

Jim Williams, Possessor

Christopher Young, Lustmord, The Empty Man

BEST MAKEUP FX

Alterian Studios, Freaky

Amalgamated Dynamics, The Mortuary Collection

Liz Byrne, Gretel & Hansel

Paul Jones, Random Acts of Violence

Dan Martin, Possessor

BEST CREATURE FX

Jim Henson Studio, Come Play

David Martí, Montse Ribé, His House

Dan Martin, Color Out of Space

Erik Porn, The Wretched

Cliff Wallace, Amulet

ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-FICTION

Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life and Ghastly Death of Al Adamson

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection

Cursed Films

The Last Drive-in With Joe Bob Briggs

Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street