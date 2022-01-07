Scream 2022 Score Is Coming In June On Vinyl, First Four As Well

Scream releases in theaters next week, and you can already pre-order the score on vinyl. The score for the film, by Brian Tyler, will be released on both black and blood splatter colored vinyl from Varèse Sarabande in June. All 24 tracks will be represented. On top of that, they will also be releasing a four vinyl set of the scores from the first four Scream films by Marco Beltrami, including outtakes, demos, and more in a really nice box set. You can see both releases and get full details for each below, as well as pre-order each right here.

Scream Soundtrack Release Details

"Ahead of the latest installment of Scream, which lands in theaters on January 14, Varèse Sarabande is pleased to partner with Paramount Pictures to release the film's brand-new score from prolific multiple BAFTA and Emmy®-nominated composer, Brian Tyler. The 24-track CD and digital version of Scream: Music from the Motion Picture drop today on all digital platforms, with the CD available exclusively at VareseSarabande.com and Intl.VareseSarabande.com. A 14-track vinyl LP in a reflective mirror board jacket is currently available for pre-order at all physical retailers, while a special pressing of the album—limited to 300 units, on clear vinyl with red smoke—can be found exclusively on VareseSarabande.com and Intl.VareseSarabande.com. Both vinyl variants of Scream: Music from the Motion Picture feature tracks hand-selected by Brian Tyler and are set for release on June 10."

"In addition to releasing music from the latest Scream, Varèse Sarabande will also be celebrating Marco Beltrami's masterful scores from the first four films with Scream: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks. A 4-LP edition—pressed on blood-red vinyl with black smoke swirls—dedicates a full album to each film and includes two hours of unreleased material. In all retail stores on June 10 and available for pre-order today, the collection is housed in a unique jacket, which folds out into a 3' x 2' Ghostface mask. For fans seeking additional content, the 6-CD and digital editions (both available today) offer scores from Scream 1 – 4 in their entirety, plus more than four hours of unreleased music, previously unreleased demos, cues, and alternate takes. The CD box set is available exclusively on VareseSarabande.com and Intl.VareseSarabande.com and is limited to 1,500 units. Both the CD and vinyl versions feature new, in-depth liner notes from film music journalist and author, Jim Lochner."