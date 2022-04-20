Fangoria Chainsaw Awards Back To Shudder, Hosted By David Dastmalchian

Fangoria will again team with Shudder for their Chainsaw Awards, airing on the horror streaming service on May 15th. This year's awards, celebrating the best in horror from the previous year, will be hosted by David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad). "Last year's Chainsaw Awards were not only a highlight of the year in horror, but a testimony to the very spirit of the genre, as ingenuity and resourcefulness won out over the challenges of production during lockdown," said Fangoria editor Phil Nobile Jr. "We've upped the ante this year and added some new categories, and we're excited for fans to tune in to once again celebrate an amazing year for horror and its fans." Below you can see the full list of presenters.

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards Presenters List

The Boulet Brothers (The Boulet Brothers' Dragula)

Alejandro Brugues (director, Juan of the Dead, Nightmare Cinema)

Peaches Christ (performer/filmmaker, All About Evil)

Jim Cummings (filmmaker, The Beta Test)

Joe Dante (director, The Howling, Gremlins)

Tananarive Due (author; screenwriter, The Twilight Zone)

Bryan Fuller (producer, Hannibal, Queer for Fear)

Michael Gingold (writer, FANGORIA; Ad Nauseam)

Brea Grant (filmmaker, 12-Hour-Shift)

Harvey Guillén (actor, What We Do in the Shadows)

Elric Kane (Colors of the Dark podcast)

Joe Lo Truglio (actor/filmmaker, Wet Hot American Summer; Outpost)

Harry Manfredini (composer, Friday the 13th)

Rebekah McKendry (Colors of the Dark podcast)

Misha Osherovich (actor, Freaky)

Jeff Daniel Phillips (actor, The Munsters)

Diana Prince (aka Darcy the Mail Girl, The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs)

Radio Silence (filmmakers, Scream)

Daniel Roebuck (actor, The Munsters)

Felissa Rose (actor, Sleepaway Camp)

Josh Ruben (filmmaker, Werewolves Within)

Tiffany Shepis (actor Victor Crowley)

Tracie Thoms (actor, Death Proof)

Rachel True (actor, Horror Noire, The Craft)

Michael Varrati (writer, Midnight Mass podcast)

Dee Wallace (actor, The Howling, Cujo)

The full list of nominations for the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards can be found here.