Fast X Director Louis Leterrier Knows How The Fast Saga Ends

The marketing for Fast X has been teasing from the start that this is the "beginning of the end of the road" for this franchise. While there is now some debate whether or not that "ending" will be three films or two, this franchise that has been going pretty strong since 2001 is wrapping up. Louis Leterrier came into The Fast Saga pretty late in the game after Justin Lin left Fast X mere days into production. However, he wasn't just there to direct a movie and then go away. It was recently confirmed that Leterrier would be returning to direct Fast 11, but in an interview with Collider, he wanted to know how the Saga ended before he even knew he was returning so he could make sure all of the right foreshadowing was there.

"The moment I read the script, how it unfolded, and how it was like a reverse Fast & Furious, I asked that question. Then we started talking about it, and then, you know, I didn't know I was going to do the next one, but it was very important for me, in order to plant the right seeds, to know where it was going. So that's what we had to come up with, where it all ends."

Leterrier elaborated that he knows exactly what the ending of The Fast Saga will be. However, he also understands the "tricky" balance that they will have post-Fast X and beyond to try and create the right ending while also pleasing the fans that have kept this franchise alive for over two decades.

"What I can tell you is that we know exactly where the franchise ends today," Leterrier explains. "We know where we're ending. The roads we're going to take are going to be different, but we know where it all ends, and I know as a fan it's both sort of satisfying and truly surprising. As you know, fan service is tricky because you want to deliver the right thing, but you wanna surprise the people; you don't want to give them exactly what you know everybody's expecting the Fast & Furious franchise, where it's going to end up."

The early reactions to Fast X dropped last night and aren't glowing. However, this franchise does have the ability to move beyond critical praise if possible. The fans have never cared if these movies were critically beloved, but it certainly seemed to help when they were seen as "good" and were able to gain a reach beyond the core fanbase. Fast X and the final entry or entries into The Fast Saga leaning harder into what the fans want regardless of whether or not critics or the general public will like it sounds like a move that could work if these movies didn't have massive budgets to recoup and not a lot of time to do so. Whether or not this ending is a trilogy or a two-parter will likely be decided once the final box office numbers come in on Monday.

