Return of Xander Cage in The Daily LITG, 31st of December 2024
xXx: Return of Xander Cage made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.
xXx: Return of Xander Cage made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
xXx and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
- It: Welcome to Derry No "G-Rated Pennywise": Skarsgard Offers Update
- The Top Nine Best-Selling Comics Of 2024 In Comic Book Stores
- Marvel To Replace Kang With Myrddin In 2025 (Spoilers)
- What If…? Left Us Asking, "Who Cares?" The MCU at a Crossroads
- Doctor Who: Is The Fifteenth Doctor's Ongoing Tragedy Too Much?
- UniVerusus Releases Critical Role: Heroes Of Exandria Trailer
- When Grant Morrison And Frank Quitely Worked With Robbie Williams
- The Ins And Outs Of Pitching Work To Image Comics
- Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Showcase #2: Exclusive Knight-Spider
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- No, Bullseye Does Not Appear In This Week's Daredevil #17
- The Return Of Oxford's Small Press Comics Convention Caption For 2025
- The American Army Had Their Very Own Comic Con In Japan
- Brian Devine and Dave Devine's YA Graphic Novel, From Both Sides
- Fantagraphics Publish Attilio Micheluzzi's Petra Chérie In English
- Doctor Who Tragedy in The Daily LITG, 30th of December 2024
LITG one year ago, Fall Of The House Of X
- Fall Of The House Of X #1 Starts To Leak (XSpoilers)
- Doctor Who: Is Susan Twist Playing the Same Secret Character?
- Political Cartoonist Chris Britt Sells His Fangdellas Graphic Novel
- New IRS Documents Show Issues With V-Bucks In Fortnite
- First Spider-Man Black Costume Appearance, Comics Journal #85 at $300
- Comic Store In Your Future- 2023 Was Our Best Year Ever, So… 2024?
- James Gunn Offers Reassuring Response to Green Lantern Suit Question
- Community: Joel McHale on William Shatner's One-Sided Beef With Him
- Paul Schrader: Killers Of The Flower Moon Is 3.5 Hours With An Idiot
- Doctor Who: New Year's Day Has Never Boded Well for The Doctor
- Wind Chaser Under the Blue Sky Wins 17th International Manga Award
- The Quentin Blake Centre For Illustration Will Open In London In 2024
- The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2023
- The Wrath Of Shatner in the Daily LITG, 30th of December 2023
LITG two years ago, Another DC Studios Rumor Killed by James Gunn
- Another Day, Another DC Studios Rumor Killed by James Gunn
- Comic Creators React To… Andrew Tate, Greta Thunberg & Pizza Boxes
- Will Crown Zenith Be The Best Pokemon TCG Set Of All Time?
- CrossGen, Marvel Age, Wonder Man Omnibus for August/September 2023
- Spawn World Record Over 70 Image/DC Crossover Covers In One Month
- Eddie Vedder Performs "One"; Beyonce, Styles, Penn & Cohen Honor U2
- Star Trek: Picard: Wil Wheaton Shares Season 3 Episode 1 Preview Clip
- The Flash Season 9 Trailer Non-Drop Start of The CW/Nexstar Rebrand?
- Pokemon GO Announces January 2023 Content Including New Shinies
- The Rarest Legends Spider-Man: Retro Collection Figures – Part 1
- Darkwing Duck #1 Get 35,775 Initial Orders, How High Will FOC Take It?
- The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2022
- George Jreije & Umair Najeeb Khan Tarik's Bazaar Adventure Sells High
- The Flash Season Nine In The Daily LITG 30th December 2022
LITG three years ago, The Book Of Boba Fett
- The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
- Someone Made The Best Inventory Mod For Stardew Valley
- Frank Caliendo Pays Tribute to NFL Broadcasting Icon John Madden
- Marvel Comics' Miracleman Plans For 2022 Take Shape
- Brandon Routh Talks Legends, "Crisis" Superman, Spinoff Rumors & More
- Marvel Comics To Publish Entire Alan Moore Miracleman In Omnibus
- Pete Davidson Keeps His NYE Promise & Miley Cyrus Shares Proof
- A Hero's Legacy Comics & Collectibles In Dire Need Of Assistance
- DC Comics Gave Vixen A Giraffe's Tongue To Improve Cunnilingus Skills
- George Pérez Prepares His Final Signing Events
- When DC Comics Publish Nick Dragotta's Batman Story Twice In One Year
- The Incredible Hulk #1 Sells For Half A Million Dollars
- Yup, Marvel Blows Up The Moon In Upcoming Reckoning War
- Amazing Spider-Man #82 Tops Bestseller List Again
- Stray Dogs: Dog Days #1 Tops Diamond Comics Reorders – Twice
- Boba Fett Complaints In The Daily LITG 30th January 2021
LITG four years ago, Cthulhu came to Marvel
- Marvel Brings Cthulhu and Santa Claus Into King In Black Continuity
- Revealed: Spider-Man's Brand New Costume For 2021
- Comic Creators React To… Wonder Woman 1984
- An Ode To The Cowboy Hat Caterpie Guy On Pokémon GO Twitter
- Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio Talks Reunion with Karate Kid II Co-Stars
- Chris Pine Knows the Rogue Squadron Story and Says It's "Really Great"
- Gleb Melnikov's Exact Same Face In 40 Pages Of Jinny Hex Special
- Pokémon GO Guide: Prepare For The January 2020 Raid Bosses
- [SPOILERS] Pixar Toyed With a Much Darker Ending for Soul
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Can Burnham Get the Ship Back?
- James Tynion IV Has A Three Year Plan For Batman And The Joker
- The Joker Is The Scariest Comic James Tynion IV Has Written For DC
- Scarecrow & Unannounced Back-Ups In James Tynion IV's 2021 Batman
- James Tynion IV On Alan Scott, Obsidian & Jade In Infinite Frontier
- Speculator Corner: Today's Amazing Spider-Man #55 $25 On eBay
- Amazing Spider-Man #55 Last Rites, From Sin's Past To A Brand New Day
- Nottingham Reinvents Robin Hood in Mad Cave March 2021 Solicits
- Did Logan Kill A Thousand Innocent Men? Wolverine #8 Spoilers
- Doctor Doom Has No Interest In Foreplay – Official
- Mile High Comics And MyComicShop, Taking On Staff In 2021
- Democracy Comes To Krakoa? (X-Men #16 Spoilers)
- James Tynion IV Launches New Comic With Álvaro Martinez Bueno
LITG five years ago, Wally West was obviously not full-time dead.
And Justice League looked ahead..
- Why Would Anyone Believe Wally West is Really Dead in Flash Annual #2 (Spoilers)
- Justice League Annual #1 Lays Out The Immediate Future of the DC Universe
- What Clues Does Heroes In Crisis #5 Offer to Tom King's Next DC Comics Project? (Spoilers)
- Peter Parker is in His Mid-Twenties, Official, According to Mary Jane
- Crush, Lobo's Daughter, is DC's Latest Gay Character (Teen Titans and Mysteries Of Love In Space Spoilers)
LITG six years ago, Lois Lane was spoiling Heroes In Crisis
And Superboy was listening.
- Let's Take a Look at Two New Funko Infinity War Pops
- Lois Lane Runs The Biggest Spoilers For Heroes In Crisis #4 (Spoilers, Obv)
- 'Deadwood': A Postscript Dispatch from the Thoroughfare
- Learn Why You Shouldn't Gossip Around Superboy in Next Week's Young Justice Outsiders Prequel Comic
- Doctor Who 'Resolution': What BBC's Image "Breadcrumbs" Tell Us So Far
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Fabian Nicieza, co-creator of Deadpool.
- Terry Fitzgerald, former President of Todd McFarlane Entertainment.
- Julie Doucet, creator of Dirty Plotte.
- Steve Rude, creator of Nexus.
