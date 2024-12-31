Posted in: Movies | Tagged: ,

Return of Xander Cage in The Daily LITG, 31st of December 2024

xXx: Return of Xander Cage made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have. And a very happy Christmas, one and all…

xXx logo
xXx logo

xXx and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. xXx: Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
  2. It: Welcome to Derry No "G-Rated Pennywise": Skarsgard Offers Update
  3. The Top Nine Best-Selling Comics Of 2024 In Comic Book Stores
  4. Marvel To Replace Kang With Myrddin In 2025 (Spoilers)
  5. What If…? Left Us Asking, "Who Cares?" The MCU at a Crossroads
  6. Doctor Who: Is The Fifteenth Doctor's Ongoing Tragedy Too Much?
  7. UniVerusus Releases Critical Role: Heroes Of Exandria Trailer
  8. When Grant Morrison And Frank Quitely Worked With Robbie Williams
  9. The Ins And Outs Of Pitching Work To Image Comics
  10. Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Showcase #2: Exclusive Knight-Spider

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Fall Of The House Of X

Fall Of The House Of X the Daily LITG, New Year's Eve, 31st of December 2023
Fall Of The House Of X
  1. Fall Of The House Of X #1 Starts To Leak (XSpoilers)
  2. Doctor Who: Is Susan Twist Playing the Same Secret Character?
  3. Political Cartoonist Chris Britt Sells His Fangdellas Graphic Novel
  4. New IRS Documents Show Issues With V-Bucks In Fortnite
  5. First Spider-Man Black Costume Appearance, Comics Journal #85 at $300
  6. Comic Store In Your Future- 2023 Was Our Best Year Ever, So… 2024?
  7. James Gunn Offers Reassuring Response to Green Lantern Suit Question
  8. Community: Joel McHale on William Shatner's One-Sided Beef With Him
  9. Paul Schrader: Killers Of The Flower Moon Is 3.5 Hours With An Idiot
  10. Doctor Who: New Year's Day Has Never Boded Well for The Doctor
  11. Wind Chaser Under the Blue Sky Wins 17th International Manga Award
  12. The Quentin Blake Centre For Illustration Will Open In London In 2024
  13. The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2023
  14. The Wrath Of Shatner in the Daily LITG, 30th of December 2023

LITG two years ago, Another DC Studios Rumor Killed by James Gunn

green lantern
Image: Twitter Screencap
  1. Another Day, Another DC Studios Rumor Killed by James Gunn
  2. Comic Creators React To… Andrew Tate, Greta Thunberg & Pizza Boxes
  3. Will Crown Zenith Be The Best Pokemon TCG Set Of All Time?
  4. CrossGen, Marvel Age, Wonder Man Omnibus for August/September 2023
  5. Spawn World Record Over 70 Image/DC Crossover Covers In One Month
  6. Eddie Vedder Performs "One"; Beyonce, Styles, Penn & Cohen Honor U2 
  7. Star Trek: Picard: Wil Wheaton Shares Season 3 Episode 1 Preview Clip
  8. The Flash Season 9 Trailer Non-Drop Start of The CW/Nexstar Rebrand?
  9. Pokemon GO Announces January 2023 Content Including New Shinies
  10. The Rarest Legends Spider-Man: Retro Collection Figures – Part 1
  11. Darkwing Duck #1 Get 35,775 Initial Orders, How High Will FOC Take It?
  12. The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2022
  13. George Jreije & Umair Najeeb Khan Tarik's Bazaar Adventure Sells High
  14. The Flash Season Nine In The Daily LITG 30th December 2022

LITG three years ago, The Book Of Boba Fett

Return of Xander Cage in The Daily LITG, 31st of December 2024
Temura Morrison is Boba Fett in Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.
  1. The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
  2. Someone Made The Best Inventory Mod For Stardew Valley
  3. Frank Caliendo Pays Tribute to NFL Broadcasting Icon John Madden
  4. Marvel Comics' Miracleman Plans For 2022 Take Shape
  5. Brandon Routh Talks Legends, "Crisis" Superman, Spinoff Rumors & More
  6. Marvel Comics To Publish Entire Alan Moore Miracleman In Omnibus
  7. Pete Davidson Keeps His NYE Promise & Miley Cyrus Shares Proof
  8. A Hero's Legacy Comics & Collectibles In Dire Need Of Assistance
  9. DC Comics Gave Vixen A Giraffe's Tongue To Improve Cunnilingus Skills
  10. George Pérez Prepares His Final Signing Events
  11. When DC Comics Publish Nick Dragotta's Batman Story Twice In One Year
  12. The Incredible Hulk #1 Sells For Half A Million Dollars
  13. Yup, Marvel Blows Up The Moon In Upcoming Reckoning War
  14. Amazing Spider-Man #82 Tops Bestseller List Again
  15. Stray Dogs: Dog Days #1 Tops Diamond Comics Reorders – Twice
  16. Boba Fett Complaints In The Daily LITG 30th January 2021

LITG four years ago, Cthulhu came to Marvel

  1. Marvel Brings Cthulhu and Santa Claus Into King In Black Continuity
  2. Revealed: Spider-Man's Brand New Costume For 2021
  3. Comic Creators React To… Wonder Woman 1984
  4. An Ode To The Cowboy Hat Caterpie Guy On Pokémon GO Twitter
  5. Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio Talks Reunion with Karate Kid II Co-Stars
  6. Chris Pine Knows the Rogue Squadron Story and Says It's "Really Great"
  7. Gleb Melnikov's Exact Same Face In 40 Pages Of Jinny Hex Special
  8. Pokémon GO Guide: Prepare For The January 2020 Raid Bosses
  9. [SPOILERS] Pixar Toyed With a Much Darker Ending for Soul
  10. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Can Burnham Get the Ship Back?
  11. James Tynion IV Has A Three Year Plan For Batman And The Joker
  12. The Joker Is The Scariest Comic James Tynion IV Has Written For DC
  13. Scarecrow & Unannounced Back-Ups In James Tynion IV's 2021 Batman
  14. James Tynion IV On Alan Scott, Obsidian & Jade In Infinite Frontier
  15. Speculator Corner: Today's Amazing Spider-Man #55 $25 On eBay
  16. Amazing Spider-Man #55 Last Rites, From Sin's Past To A Brand New Day
  17. Nottingham Reinvents Robin Hood in Mad Cave March 2021 Solicits
  18. Did Logan Kill A Thousand Innocent Men? Wolverine #8 Spoilers
  19. Doctor Doom Has No Interest In Foreplay – Official
  20. Mile High Comics And MyComicShop, Taking On Staff In 2021
  21. Democracy Comes To Krakoa? (X-Men #16 Spoilers)
  22. James Tynion IV Launches New Comic With Álvaro Martinez Bueno

LITG five years ago, Wally West was obviously not full-time dead.

And Justice League looked ahead..

  1. Why Would Anyone Believe Wally West is Really Dead in Flash Annual #2 (Spoilers)
  2. Justice League Annual #1 Lays Out The Immediate Future of the DC Universe
  3. What Clues Does Heroes In Crisis #5 Offer to Tom King's Next DC Comics Project? (Spoilers)
  4. Peter Parker is in His Mid-Twenties, Official, According to Mary Jane
  5. Crush, Lobo's Daughter, is DC's Latest Gay Character (Teen Titans and Mysteries Of Love In Space Spoilers)

LITG six years ago, Lois Lane was spoiling Heroes In Crisis

And Superboy was listening.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Fabian Nicieza, co-creator of Deadpool.
  • Terry Fitzgerald, former President of Todd McFarlane Entertainment.
  • Julie Doucet, creator of Dirty Plotte.
  • Steve Rude, creator of Nexus.

