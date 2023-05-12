Vin Diesel Teases That Fast X Could Be A Trilogy, Not A Two-Parter Just when we thought that Fast X was the beginning of the end of The Fast Saga, Vin Diesel implies that the two-parter could be turning into a trilogy.

During the CinemaCon presentation for Universal Pictures, Vin Diesel took to the stage and went completely off script to talk about the upcoming Fast X. It was evident by the way he spoke that this franchise means the world and more to him. Still, it was his closing remarks that made me sit up. We knew that another movie was coming up, but for some reason, the way he worded that made it sound like there were more movies on the way than just the confirmed Fast 11.

However, the consensus at the time seemed to be that Diesel was referring to the two movies are already announced. Now it sounds like he might have tipped his hand last month. While at the world premiere of Fast X, according to Variety, Diesel seemed to imply that this two-parter could become a trilogy.

"Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter," Diesel said. "And after the studio saw this one, they said, 'Could you make "Fast X," the finale, a trilogy?'"

"It's three acts in any story," added Michelle Rodriguez. When pressed for more details, Diesel "playfully cut the interview short" and said, "You're gonna get me in trouble here." Variety says they have reached out to Universal for a comment, but we still only have the two confirmed entries into this franchise right now. However, it would make sense that it would be hard for everyone involved would have a hard time letting go and would want another movie. Perhaps we'll find out once Fast X releases in theaters next week.

Fast X: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged, and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron. The film also features an extraordinary new cast, including Oscar® winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar® winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto. Fast X will be released on May 19th.