Filmmaker Jon M. Chu Discusses the Status of Wicked: For Good

Wicked filmmaker Jon M. Chu reveals the current status of Wicked: For Good, which is expected to hit theaters in 2025.

Article Summary Jon M. Chu updates on Wicked: For Good, set to release in 2025, continuing Elphaba and Glinda's story.

Chu is refining the sequel, focusing on effects and other elements to ensure a special cinematic experience.

Original Wicked is a massive hit, earning rave reviews, breaking records, and generating award buzz.

Chu reveals work in progress, with the first cut made a year ago, focusing on polishing Movie One first.

In November, the Universal Pictures film Wicked became a massive hit with audiences — earning rave reviews, setting box office records (for musicals), and even plenty of award buzz. So naturally, fans are already eagerly anticipating the next chapter of the film, dubbed Wicked: For Good, which is poised to complete the story about Elphaba and Glinda. Now, the film's director is offering an update on the highly anticipated sequel event slated for 2025.

During an interview with Collider, Wicked director John M. Chu addressed the current status of the second chapter (Wicked: For Good), telling the outlet that there's still plenty of work to be done before it's finally ready for consumption. Chu explains, "We are refining things right now. I cut it about a year ago just to know the lay of the land, but I put it to the side because I really needed to focus on Movie One and really refine that. I just opened it up again, and so we're getting in there again. Effects are not done, things are not done. I gotta get in there, but it's very special. It's very special."

Wicked Plot Details, Official Cast, and Sequel Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz. The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked: For Good is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

