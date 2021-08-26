Exclusive: Check Out A Clip From Final Frequency, Out August 31st

"PhD student Esther connects unusual tremors in L.A. to rogue scientists, who are desperately seeking Nikola Tesla's lost notebook. If captured, Tesla's deadly research will enhance the destructive power of their master plan to manipulate thoughts and to manufacture an epic earthquake to take out world leaders during the G-20 World Economic Summit. The key is the professor, who has vanished along with the notebook. Esther and her crew of misfits are the only hope to find him before the G-20 is reduced to ashes and rubble. "Final Frequency" stars Charles Shaughnessy (The Nanny, The Magicians), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (SWAT, Stargirl), Richard Burgi (Desperate Housewives, Hostel II), Kirby Bliss Blanton (Death Wish 2018, The Green Inferno), Kim Estes (Emmy Winner-Dicks, NCIS), Luke Guldan (The Good Place), Nikki SooHoo (Stick It, Space Samurai: Oasis), Josh Murray (Killing Lincoln, The Missing Twin) and Abhay Walia (Seven Rounds, Cake)."

We here at BC are pretty big Tesla geeks, so this is right up our alley. Plus, this has a strong young cast and should be a pretty fun watch. Final Frequency will release on VOD on August 31st, which is next week. Keep an eye out for it.