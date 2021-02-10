Michael Greyeyes Cast In Stephen King Firestarter Adaptation

Firestarter is kicking into gear over at Blumhouse, and today they cast Michael Greyeyes in the role of Rainbird, "a relentless, powerful man who has been pushed into a violent life." The Stephen King adaptation is being directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil). The adaptation of the story is being written by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, Rectify), and who will also executive produce. Jason Blum and Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman will produce. Martha De Laurentiis, who was an associate producer on the 1984 version of Firestarter that starred a really young Drew Barrymore, will executive produce.

Firestarter Could Be Really Special

This is one of my favorite King novels and has been screaming for an update for so long. King adaptations are everywhere these days, both on television and the big screen, and numerous ones are in various stages of development right now. This one, though, Firestarter, has the potential to be pretty special. That 1984 film is terrible, and King himself has gone on record not being a fan of it. Now he gets a chance with Blumhouse to right that wrong. The story of "A young girl develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon.", Firestarter is one of his earliest novels as well, which are getting renewed attention over his latest works.

At one point, I guess Zac Efron was attached to this film, and since that sounds like a terrible fit, I am glad they seem to have come to their senses on that one. Greyeyes is a very accomplished actor and filmmaker and should bring a certain gravitas to this role, which absolutely is needed. Hopefully, we can get this in front of cameras sooner rather than later.