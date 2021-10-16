First DC League of Super-Pets Trailer Will Drop Next Month

The DC universe isn't just a series of live-action movies, but we're also getting some animated film as well. This idea is so obvious that it's kind of surprising that we're not on the seventh or eighth movie in this series. DC League of Super-Pets has been in development for a while now, but it was only this year that we finally got some sort of announcement with a rather impressive voice cast. We still don't know that much about it, but Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he has done all of his lines for the movie, and it's due out next year, so it must be pretty far along in production. So it isn't surprising that this movie decided to make an appearance at DC FanDome today. Unfortunately, we didn't get a whole lot from the movie, but we did get a small little title announcement with Krypto and Ace talking and an extended pee joke because, well, that might be the level we're working on. There was some brief footage, but it sounds like the first trailer won't be dropping until next month. It wasn't that different from the title announcement that we got earlier this year, but we should expect to hear more about this one sooner rather than later. Whether or not this is going to be a family movie with mass appeal or a kid's movie that doesn't really have any appeal to adults remains to be seen.

DC League of Super-Pets, written and directed by Jared Stern and co-directed by Sam Levine, with the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves. It will be released on May 20, 2022.