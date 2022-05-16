First Details About Disney and Pixar's Elemental Revealed

Animated movies take a long time to make so it's not surprising that we learn about animated films that are on the horizon long before seeing a frame of footage. Pixar might have another animated movie underneath their belt with Lightyear next month, but they are also hard at work on the next film we're going to see from the studio in the summer of 2023 as well. Today, Disney sent out a press release with the first look at a piece of concept art, a logo, and some story details for the upcoming Elemental.

Pixar Animation Studios revealed details about its 27th feature film, "Elemental," which will release on June 16, 2023. Directed by Peter Sohn ("The Good Dinosaur," "Partly Cloudy" short) and produced by Denise Ream ("The Good Dinosaur," "Cars 2"), the film journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

"Elemental" is an original film inspired by Sohn's childhood in New York. "My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," said the director. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams—all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to 'Elemental.'

"Our story is based on the classic elements—fire, water, land, and air," Sohn continued. "Some elements mix with each other, and some don't. What if these elements were alive?"

Much in the same way that movies like Zootopia were there to make commentary about the concept of predator and prey and judging someone based on what they look like and not who they are, it looks like Elemental is going to be going about that concept from a different angle. It appears that they will be using the ideas of different elements to tell the story of race and the fundamentally flawed idea that some people just don't "mix" well. Pixar movies almost always explore challenging issues, and it looks like this one will be no different. We will likely learn more about Elemental at the D23 Expo in September.

